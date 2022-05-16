The Malian government headed by a two-time coup leader has announced that security forces thwarted a countercoup attempt that it said was supported by an unnamed "Western government."

The purported foiled putsch took place on the night between May 11 and May 12, the junta that took power in an August 2020 coup said in a statement on Monday.

"These soldiers were supported by a Western state," said the statement signed by the government spokesperson, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

"The government of the Republic of Mali condemns with the utmost rigour this outrageous attack on state security, the purpose of which is to hinder — or even annihilate — the substantial efforts to secure our country and return to a constitutional order that guarantees peace and stability," the statement continued.

The news release did not name the country it was accusing. However, relations with former coloniser France have deteriorated significantly, prompting the French military to begin a withdrawal of its forces that had spent nine years fighting militants.

The government news release, also read by Maiga on state television, gave few details but said security forces had put down the coup last on Wednesday night. It added that security had been stepped up at checkpoints on the roads leaving the capital, Bamako, in an effort to catch accomplices.

The announcement was the latest turmoil to unfold in Mali, where Colonel Assimi Goita led coups in 2020 and 2021 before becoming president of the West African nation.

READ MORE: Mali cuts defence ties with France over security 'violations'