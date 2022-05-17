The white teenager who has been charged with shooting dead 10 Black Americans at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York followed an insidious racist creed gaining ground among white Americans that minorities are taking over society, according to his chilling manifesto.

The 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron took explicit inspiration from the white supremacist terrorist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

The Christchurch killer had warned in a manifesto of a "Great Replacement" of white Christians of European descent by Blacks, Jews, Muslims, Latinos and others, a theory that has found an increasing echo in American right-wing politics and on cable news.

Lifting often word-for-word from the rambling text, Gendron produced a chilling 180-page manifesto of his own –– in which he stated his goal: to "kill as many Blacks as possible."

Gendron himself came from a rural town in New York state that had a very small number of non-white residents.

He learned his hate almost exclusively online, a pattern of "radicalisation" that law enforcement authorities say has only increased in recent years to become a major threat to the United States.

Gendron drove 320 kilometres to the Tops market in Buffalo to carry out his attack in a neighbourhood he knew had a large African American population, during the busiest shopping period of the week.

READ MORE:Several killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at New York supermarket

Meticulous detail

In his writing, Gendron said he came by his views while surfing the often radical discussion site 4chan and other conspiracy-theory websites amid "extreme boredom" during Covid lockdowns.

Much of his manifesto is lifted directly from the "Great Replacement" text posted by the Christchurch terrorist Brenton Tarrant which claims that white Europeans were threatened by "ethnic replacement" and "genocide."

"Brenton started my real research into the problems with immigration and foreigners in our white lands, without his livestream I would likely have no idea about the real problems the West is facing," Gendron wrote.

Gendron spelled out in meticulous detail his plans for the attacks, choosing the target, selecting his arms, body armour, and other equipment, and how he would live-stream it with a helmet-mounted camera, just as Tarrant had done.

READ MORE:Vigils held in US after 'racist' mass shooting in New York

'Grand Replacement'

Despite its links to mass murders, the "Grand Replacement" conspiracy theory has become increasingly mainstream in conservative circles in Europe and the United States in the past decade.