TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements
Turkish Foreign Ministry urges Israel to put an end to these steps, which violate international law and jeopardise the two-state solution process.
Türkiye condemns Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements
Israel advanced plans for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. / AP
May 13, 2022

Türkiye has condemned Israel's recent approval of plans to expand illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and to retroactively legalise two settlements.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the approval of 25 separate projects involving the construction of 4,427 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and to legalise the settlements "Mitzpeh Dani" and "Oz V'agon," which had been "considered illegal even under Israeli laws."

These "one-sided" steps escalate tensions in the region and harm the groundwork for peace, it noted.

The Foreign Ministry urged Israel to put an end to these steps, which violate international law and jeopardise the two-state solution process.

READ MORE:Israel's new plan: Build a ring of settlements and go deeper into Palestine

Recommended

European nations also object to plan

Fifteen European nations also urged Israel to drop plans for thousands more settler homes in the West Bank, warning that they "stand in the way" of lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

"The new housing units would constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution," said the countries in a statement issued by their foreign ministries.

"Israeli settlements are in clear violation of international law and stand in the way of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians," they added.

The 15 European countries signing up to Friday's statement include France, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

READ MORE:EU deems Israel's settlement policy illegal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks