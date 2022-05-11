The United States' largest active wildfire has borne down on New Mexico mountain villages, triggering evacuations in another county as firefighters saw no way to stop the blaze.

Driven by gusting winds the fire reached a highway that is the only way out of the village of Chacon, where some people have stayed to defend homes, Mora County deputy sheriff Americk Padilla said on Tuesday.

In nearby Angostura, ranchers and second-home owners were told to flee, marking the first evacuations in Taos County, which like the rest of the fire zone is caught in a more than two-decade-long drought.

Around 40.23 kilometres north, tourists in the town of Taos took pictures of pyrocumulus clouds formed when air superheated by fire rises and then condenses.

The blaze has burned an area around the size of all five boroughs of New York City in a 67.5 kilometres swath of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

"There's no good place with the fire behaviour and the wind we've been having to stop it anywhere in here, so we're going to have to protect all these homes as we go to the north," Todd Abel, a battalion chief with the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, told a briefing.

READ MORE:Firefighters in New Mexico, Arizona scramble to corral wildfires