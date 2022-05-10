California's drought is worsening and yet new figures show last March had the highest water use for that month since 2015 while residents defied pleas for conservation from Governor Gavin Newsom and other authorities, state officials have announced.

Water usage jumped nearly 19 percent in March, which was one of the driest months on record.

Newsom last summer asked residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15 percent. He encouraged people to water their yards less often, run dishwashers less and install more efficient appliances.

The state's conservation rate gradually increased, aided by some intense fall and early winter storms that reduced water demand. But the first three months of 2022 have been some of the driest ever recorded.

Water use increased slightly in January and February before exploding in March when compared to 2020figures.

READ MORE: Firefighters in New Mexico, Arizona scramble to corral wildfires