Twelve people, eight of them Turkish citizens, have been kidnapped while travelling by bus in Haiti, officials said, as the Caribbean country struggles with a surge of attacks by increasingly powerful gangs.

The group was taken hostage on Sunday as it drove to the capital Port-au-Prince from the neighbouring Dominican Republic, Turkish consul Hugues Josue told the AFP news agency on Monday.

He said they were members of the Muslim association Ashape, which has since 2019 provided language courses and religious education, according to its website.

"During their abduction, they got off the bus and had time to contact their organisation," he said. Haitian police confirmed the kidnapping.

They were abducted east of Port-au-Prince, between the communes of Croix des Bouquets and Ganthier, Josue added, saying the five men and three women are aged between 20 and 26.

A ransom has reportedly been demanded, and diplomatic sources say they are working with local authorities to rescue the Turkish citizens.