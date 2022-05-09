The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) has welcomed the launch of a national dialogue facilitated by the UN and African Union next week.

“We welcome the planned launch of dialogue between Sudanese parties,” senior SFR official Khaled Shawish told the state news agency SUNA.

He said his front has met with representatives of the UN, AU and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regarding the planned dialogue.

