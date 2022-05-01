Fast News

Demonstrators marched across Sudanese cities to mark the deadly sit-in protests during the military takeover of the government where over 60 people were killed in the capital Khartoum in 2019.

Sudanese demonstrators gathered in capital Khartoum chanting against military rule and killings at peaceful 2019 protests. (AA)

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators have staged rallies to mark the third anniversary of a deadly sit-in dispersal, in which dozens of protesters were killed.

More than 60 protesters were killed when security forces violently dispersed a protest camp outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on June 29, 2019.

The day coincided with the 29th day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Opposition groups, however, say more than 128 people were killed in the dispersal.

Protesters marched in the capital Khartoum and several other cities on Saturday, including Bahri and Omdurman amid chants against the military, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

“No to military rule,” and “Full civilian state” were among banners waved by protesters during the rallies.

'Military coup'

Saturday’s protests were called by the popular resistance committees, which spearhead the current wave of protests against the military.

Ahead of the protests, the Sudanese authorities ordered a ban on all gatherings in central Khartoum.

Sudan has been in turmoil since October 25, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a “military coup”.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Source: AA