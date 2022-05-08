Russian climber Pavel Kostrikin has died at Mount Everest, the first reported death of a foreigner on the world's highest peak in the current climbing season that began in March.

Kostrikin, 55, died at the camp, which is located at an altitude of around 5,360 metres during a rotation on the 8,848-metre mountain on Saturday, a Nepali official said on Sunday.

"The Russian climber fell sick at Camp II and died after being brought to the Camp I," Bhishma Kumar Bhattarai, an official of Nepal's Department of Tourism told Reuters news agency, without giving further details.

Camp II on the normal southeast ridge route on Everest is located at a height of around 6,400 metres.

Hiking officials said the body of Kostrikin would be brought to Kathmandu when the current cloudy weather conditions improve.

The fatality was also confirmed by Mingma Gelu Sherpa of Seven Summits Treks, the agency that handled his expedition.

It was the second death on the Nepal side of the mountain this climbing season. Last month a Nepali climber, Ngimi Tenji Sherpa, who was carrying equipment uphill, was found dead on the mountain.

