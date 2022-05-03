The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa massacre that saw a white mob murder scores of Blacks and raze much of their neighborhood can proceed with a lawsuit seeking reparations for the death and destruction, a judge in Oklahoma has ruled.

Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall on Monday rejected motions by the defendants, which include the city of Tulsa, to dismiss the case. The next legal steps were unclear.

The lawsuit seeks financial and other reparations, including a 99-year tax holiday for Tulsa residents who are descendants of victims of the massacre in the north Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood. It is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died.

Among the plaintiffs are Lessie Randle, who survived the massacre as a small child, and a descendant of the owner of the Stradford Hotel, at the time of the massacre the largest Black-owned hotel in the US Greenwood was nicknamed the Black Wall Street.

READ MORE:Biden: 'Hell was unleashed' in 1921 Tulsa massacre

No one charged