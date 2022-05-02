Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers have crossed the Channel from France to Britain in small boats, following an 11-day hiatus in the arrivals.

The UK Ministry of Defence said 254 people arrived on Sunday, adding to a total of nearly 7,000 people who have reached the country so far in 2022.

This is more than three times the number recorded by this time last year, according to data compiled by Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

The resumption in the journeys, thought to be due to a change in the weather, comes weeks after Britain announced contentious proposals to send those who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda.

The plans, which have been roundly criticised by rights groups and UK opposition parties, have come as the number of migrants crossing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes has risen dramatically.

The journeys, in unsuitable and dangerous craft, were rare prior to 2019 but have since increased dramatically — with 28,526 registered in 2021 — and stoked political controversy.

Around 90 percent of the arrivals last year were male and three-quarters were men aged between 18 and 39.

They have raised pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government, whose voters often cite illegal immigration as one of their key issues.

