Monday, May 2, 2022

UK's Johnson to announce $376M military aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday another £300 million ($376 mn, 358 mn euros) in military aid for Ukraine in a remote address to its parliament, his office said.

Johnson will use the speech delivered via video link, the first by a foreign leader to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada since Russia invaded on February 24, to hail the country's resistance as its "finest hour".

The new military support, which will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, is the latest defensive aid from London.

Russia's billionaire buys payment company, exiting Russian market

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin's Interros group has said it had bought United Card Services, part of Global Payments Inc, its third deal in three weeks as it snaps up financial assets from buyers exiting the Russian market.

Global Payments confirmed it was exiting its Russian business as it released its first quarter results on Monday. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man with a fortune of $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Hungary to vote against EU's Russian gas measures

Hungary will not vote for any measures prepared by the European Union that could endanger the security of its oil or gas supply, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, reiterating the country's position to RTL television.

Szijjarto also said that as the European Union was preparing an embargo on Russian oil, Hungary made it clear the government's position has not changed on the issue.

Germany: Sanctions to stay until Ukraine-Russia peace deal

The sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its offensive on Ukraine will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that it was for Ukraine to determine the peace terms.

Scholz, in an interview broadcast on Monday on ZDF public television, said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated if he had anticipated he might be able to gain territory from Ukraine, declare an end to hostilities, and see Western countries drop sanctions .

"He didn't think his entire Ukraine operation through," Scholz said. "He didn't think Ukraine would resist like that. He didn't think we would support them to hold out for so long. ... We won't withdraw the sanctions unless he reaches an agreement with Ukraine, and he won't get that with a dictated peace."

US: Russia planning mid-May referenda in Donetsk, Luhansk

Russia is planning imminently to "annex" the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its offensive after failing to overthrow the Kiev government, a senior US official has said.

"According to the most recent reports, we believe that Russia will try to annex the 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic' to Russia," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The reports state that Russia plans to engineer referenda upon joining sometime in mid-May," he told reporters in Washington.

Turkish, Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine over phone

Turkish and Russian defence ministers have discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the prospect of a ceasefire over the phone.

Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoygu, that the safe and immediate evacuation of civilians via land or sea is of utmost importance, said a National Defence Ministry statement.

Reiterating that an immediate ceasefire is crucial for restoring peace and stability to the region, Akar added that Türkiye will continue to provide humanitarian aid and work to establish a peaceful environment.

Teenage boy killed in fresh Russian strike on Odesa

A teenage boy has been killed in a fresh Russian strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, the southern city's council said on social media.

"As a result of a missile strike in Odesa, a residential building which had five people in it at the time of the attack, was damaged. A 15-year-old boy died," Odesa city council said on Telegram. A girl was hospitalised, it said, but gave no details on the other three.

Late last month, five people were killed, including a three-month-old girl, in a strike on Odesa, a largely Russian-speaking city. Russia denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Sweden, Finland to act against Russia-based ice hockey players

Swedish and Finnish ice hockey players playing in Russia's KHL league next season will not be allowed to play for their national teams, the two countries' federations have said.

"The Finnish Ice Hockey Association's position is that players playing in Russia next season cannot play for the national team", the association said in a statement. The Swedish federation said it would be adopting a similar decision later this spring.

Resilience of Ukrainian refugees 'inspires' Jill Biden

Jill Biden has said she will head to Romania and Slovakia later this week to visit Ukrainian families who fled for their lives after Russia attacked their country, in hopes of sending the message “that their resilience inspires me”.

The White House announced late on Sunday that the first lady will spend Mother's Day meeting Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are women and children.

The May 8 meeting will take place in Slovakia. Biden is scheduled to depart Washington late on Thursday on a five-day trip that will also take her to Romania. Both the NATO members share borders with Ukraine.

Ukraine fighter: Civilians remain trapped in Mariupol steel works

A Ukrainian fighter holed up the city of Mariupol has said that up to 200 civilians remained trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works after an evacuation operation led by the United Nations to save civilians from the site.

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told Reuters news agency by Zoom that his fighters could hear the voices of people trapped in bunkers of the vast industrial complex.

He said they were women, children and elderly people, but that the Ukrainian forces there did not have the mechanised equipment needed to dislodge the rubble, he said.

Deaths, injuries feared in Odesa rocket strike

A rocket strike has hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries, the local governor, Maksym Marchenko, has said on the Telagram messaging app. No further details were immediately available.

Separately, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the southern military command as saying that the strike had damaged a religious building. Russia has repeatedly denied civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, intense fighting is under way around Izyum, Lyman and Rubizhne, as the Russians prepare their attack on Severodonetsk, the last easterly city still held by Kiev, Ukraine's general staff said.

UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine conflict has jumped to 3,153

The United Nations has said that at least 3,153 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine conflict. Of them 226 are children, according to latest UN figures that suggest 3,316 civilians have been wounded.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and missile and air strikes.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed,” read a statement by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

UEFA: Russian clubs banned from 2022/23 Champions League

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football's governing body has announced.

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season," it said in a statement. Russian clubs and national teams were suspended "until further notice" by UEFA in February in the wake of the country's attacks on Ukraine.

The Russian team's exclusion from the Women's European Championship to take place in England in July was also confirmed Monday with Portugal taking its place.

Official: US can't confirm top Russian general wounded in Donbass

The United States believes that the Russian military's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, visited Ukraine's Donbass region last week but cannot confirm media reports that he was wounded during fighting, a US defence official has said.

"We can confirm he was in the Donbass," the senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

US embassy in Ukraine hopes to return to Kiev by May-end

The US embassy hopes to return to Kiev by the end of May if conditions permit, its charge d'affaires has said.

US diplomats departed the Kiev embassy nearly two weeks before Russia launched its Ukraine offensive on February 24, moving some functions to the western city of Lviv before eventually relocating to neighbouring Poland.

"We listen to the security professionals, and when they tell us we can go back we will go back," the charge d'affaires, Kristina Kvien, told a news briefing.

Hungary moves embassy back to Kiev

Hungary has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kiev from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in Kiev was already operating.

Some Western countries have moved their embassies back to Kiev as the main focus of fighting in Ukraine has moved away from the capital to the east and south of the country.

EU not aware of any firms paying for Russian gas in roubles

The European Commission has no information that any European company has paid in roubles for Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers comply with a mechanism to convert payments from euros or dollars to roubles, the European Union's energy policy chief has said.

"The Commission doesn't have information about any countries or private company who is willing to do so," European energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on arrival at a meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels.

Poland says ready to be independent from Russian oil

Poland is ready to be fully independent from Russian oil and is willing to support other countries to cut their supplies of fossil fuels from Russia, the country's environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa has said.

"Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries," she told reporters before a meeting with fellow national ministers in Brussels to discuss energy. Moskwa also said that Poland's storages of gas would be filled for the winter.

Germany ready to support Russian oil ban, but 'must be prepared'

Germany is ready to support a ban on Russian oil, but this must be properly prepared and should also take into account the dependence of other EU countries on Russian supplies, the country's economy and climate action minister has said.

"The German position is that we need to prepare the steps well and not lead to an uncontrollable economic situation. Germany has taken great progress on coal and oil and is on course to do the same for gas. Other countries need a bit more time," Robert Habeck told reporters before an EU meeting on energy.

Italy rejects report that it is open to paying for Russian gas in roubles

Italy's Ecology Transition Ministry has denied a media report that Italy was open to paying for Russian gas with roubles.

In a report on Monday, Politico cited Italy's Ecology Transition minister Roberto Cingolani as saying European energy companies should provisionally be allowed to comply with Russian demands to pay for gas in roubles.

In a note, the ministry said the article was "misleading". "While waiting for a common EU position on the payments position, the euro/roubles scheme envisaging that companies pay in euros at the moment does not seem to constitute a breach of the sanctions of Feb. 24," the ministry said.

Germany’s Scholz: I repeat my appeal to Putin to stop Ukraine offensive

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has renewed his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz expressed deep concern over repeated attacks by the Russian military and rising number of civilian deaths and injuries in the country.