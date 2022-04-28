The Kinshasa government has concluded the first round of peace talks in Nairobi with representatives of several armed groups operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) violence-torn east, the Congolese presidency said.

"After 5 days of intense work, the peace consultations ... ended this Wednesday, April 27, at least for the first stage of this process," the Congolese presidency said.

"Nearly 30 delegates representing the armed groups of Ituri, North and South Kivu took part in these exchanges" with emissaries of President Felix Tshisekedi, it said, adding that more meetings would follow in the coming weeks.

The mineral-rich African country is struggling to contain dozens of rebel groups in the east of the nation, many of which are a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

Last week, the Kenyan presidency announced that Nairobi would host talks between the Kinshasa government and rebel groups.

Regional force against rebels

The Nairobi talks began barely a month after the DRC was admitted to the regional East African Community (EAC), a seven-nation bloc with a single market allowing free trade and movement of citizens.

The leaders of Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and the DRC last week said they were also looking at establishing a regional force to neutralise rebel groups operating in the region.