A Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking has been executed in Singapore despite appeals for clemency on the grounds that he had an intellectual disability, his family said.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws. His lawyers had filed multiple appeals against his execution saying he was intellectually disabled.

His brother Navin Kumar, 22, said by telephone the execution had been carried out on Wednesday and said the body would be sent back to Malaysia where a funeral would be held in the town of Ipoh.

The 34-year-old was executed in the early hours, his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told the AFP news agency.

"It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international appeals to spare his life," she said, speaking from Malaysia.

She added the family was "extremely saddened" and "in a state of shock".

"On this score may I declare that Malaysia is far more humane. Zero to Singapore on this."

A Singapore court on Tuesday had turned down a legal challenge put forward by Nagaenthran's mother, clearing the way for the execution by hanging.

At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Dharmalingam and his family reached through a gap in a glass screen to grasp each others' hands tightly as they wept. His cries of "ma" could be heard around the courtroom.