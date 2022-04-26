At least one asylum seeker died and 26 others were missing after their dinghy capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, the Spanish Coast Guard has said.

The coast guard rescued 34 people after the vessel capsized around 135 miles off the southern tip of Gran Canaria on Monday.

Another two vessels carrying around 63 people, including two children, were found floating in the sea around 40 miles to the south. All those onboard were rescued, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted on April 24 to a dinghy that had left Cabo Bojador in Western Sahara, a disputed territory claimed by Morocco, with 60 people aboard.

Only 34 of them have been found, the Coast Guard said.

READ MORE:Thousands of asylum seekers attempt to flee Morocco into Spain's Melilla