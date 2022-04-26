WORLD
Spain: Dozens of asylum seekers dead or missing after dinghy capsizes
More than 26 irregular migrants are still missing after a dinghy capsizes off Spain's Canary Islands as search-and-rescue mission continues.
The rescued people have been taken to Canaria's Arguineguin port. / Reuters
April 26, 2022

At least one asylum seeker died and 26 others were missing after their dinghy capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, the Spanish Coast Guard has said.

The coast guard rescued 34 people after the vessel capsized around 135 miles off the southern tip of Gran Canaria on Monday.

Another two vessels carrying around 63 people, including two children, were found floating in the sea around 40 miles to the south. All those onboard were rescued, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted on April 24 to a dinghy that had left Cabo Bojador in Western Sahara, a disputed territory claimed by Morocco, with 60 people aboard.

Only 34 of them have been found, the Coast Guard said.

A Spanish Coast Guard plane spotted the stricken boat and was assisted by two merchant vessels and a helicopter until a Spanish rescue ship arrived.

The rescued people arrived at Gran Canaria's Arguineguin port on Tuesday morning.

All of them were Sub-Saharan, the Coast Guard said.

Located around 60 miles to the west of Morocco, Spain's Canary Islands have become a hot spot for migrants trying to reach Europe in recent years.

Last year some 4,400 were lost at sea attempting to reach Spain, according to a monitoring group. A total of 22,316 migrants arrived by boat to the Canary Islands in 2021, compared to 23,271 in 2020.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
