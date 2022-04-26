Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged an Istanbul meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with the Russian leader.

During the call on Tuesday, Erdogan stressed the importance of ensuring a ceasefire, operating humanitarian corridors, and safely carrying out evacuations, a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

He also reiterated Türkiye's willingness to "elevate the Istanbul process" and host a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

The meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents is "an important threshold for negotiations" between the two countries, Erdogan added.

Continuing the positive momentum achieved in last month’s Istanbul talks towards peace between Moscow and Kiev would benefit all sides, Erdogan said, according to the statement.

