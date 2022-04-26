North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen the country's nuclear weapons programme during a speech at a high-profile military parade in Pyongyang.

"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," Kim said, according to a transcript published on Tuesday by the official Korean Central News Agency.

According to KCNA, Kim gave the speech late Monday at a parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korea is under biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, and repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to end it have come to nothing.

Kim on Monday said the country's nuclear weapons were "a symbol of national power" and that the country would "further strengthen and develop our nuclear force at the highest possible speed."

Pyongyang has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

North Korea had paused long-range and nuclear tests while Kim met then-US president Donald Trump for a bout of doomed diplomacy, which collapsed in 2019. Talks have since stalled.

US and South Korean officials and analysts have warned Pyongyang could soon resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

Satellite imagery has shown signs of new activity at a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, which North Korea said was demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.

READ MORE: North Korea tests new weapon to enhance nuke efficiency