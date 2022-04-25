Lebanese rescue teams have been searching the Mediterranean for survivors after an overloaded boat carrying migrants and asylum seekers capsized while being pursued by naval forces.

At least six people died as a result of the tragedy late on Saturday off the northern port city of Tripoli.

Officials had reported a seventh victim on Monday but it later turned out that one of the bodies recovered had been tallied twice.

Among those laid to rest were Sar ah Ahmed Talib and her 4-year-old daughter from the Bab al Tabbaneh neighborhood of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city.

“My brother and his wife are missing. We have seven people missing. And this is the funeral of the wife of my nephew and my nephew’s daughter,” said Abo Mohmoud, a relative. “The rest are still missing.”

Mourners wailed from balconies and fired their guns into the air as bodies were carried to the mosque. Dozens attended the funerals while Lebanese army personnel stood guard nearby.

"Our state is worth nothing," said Ali Taleb, 23, who was burying his sister and niece.

The sea accident, Lebanon's worst such disaster in years, ignited widespread public anger just three weeks before parliamentary elections in the small country hit by a severe economic crisis.

