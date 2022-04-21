Bulldozers are giant, ugly machines mounted on wheels that are used to bring down sturdy concrete structures with ease.

In a macabre twist, bulldozers in India are being used to demolish the country’s long-cherished ideals of religious harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Backed by the might of a state that is seemingly vindictive against the minority Muslim community and ungrudgingly executed by supine officials, bulldozers deployed across many parts of the country to raze properties are tearing apart India’s social fabric one brick at a time.

The template for the demolitions, as witnessed recently in the state of Madhya Pradesh and then this week in the capital Delhi, is vicious but quite straightforward.

First, bands of Hindu activists seeking the domination of their religion in a country of 1.4 billion and ideologically aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, take to the streets in large numbers, ostensible to celebrate Hindu religious festivals.

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, they were out to mark Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram. In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the occasion was Hanuman Jayanti, the birthday of Hanuman, a god venerated across India.

But pious motives soon disappear with the processionists turning raucous and provoking local Muslims. To do so, they publicly brandish swords, knives, and in some cases, pistols, and raise incendiary slogans.

The din that is created with the purpose of rousing passions bears results when hot-heads among the Muslims respond. In some places, they pelted stones at the processions and triggered a riot.

The script then follows a pattern. The police come in, and right-wing politicians in power promise stern action to prove their might. This then is followed by the deployment of bulldozers that target shops and homes, predominantly those of Muslims.

The intent, those in power say, is pure, and aimed only at protecting law and order.

Hours after the demolition drive in Delhi, Baijayant “Jay” Panda, BJP’s national vice president, attempted to portray those at the receiving end as illegal immigrants. “India cannot allow them to carve out no-go areas as in many Western countries,” he said.

The police also portray the demolitions as a purely legal exercise to clear illegal encroachment on public land.

But the timing and the hasty manner of the bulldozer deployments are stark giveaways. Procedures laid down by laws are not followed and properties are being pulled down without serving their owners an advance notice. It robs them of the opportunity to prove the legality of their properties, if any exists.

They are also disdainfully deprived of livelihoods and shelter.

But then, the principal idea behind the demolitions is to portray the strength of those in power and “punish” the so-called rioters.

It helps the BJP appease its core Hindu base when those being punished turn out to be overwhelmingly Muslim.

Muslims, who account for some 14 percent of India’s population and are about 200 million in number, have been at the receiving end. There have been instances of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination in the past, but they have sharply intensified since Modi was first voted into power in 2014.