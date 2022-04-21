The United States government is appealing a court ruling that controversially lifted a federal mask mandate on public transport earlier this week, the Justice Department has said.

After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country's top health body, assessed that masks remain "necessary to protect the public health, the Department has filed a notice of appeal," spokesman Anthony Coley said on Wednesday.

A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate, stating that it exceeded the CDC's statutory authority.

Policymakers in Washington had decided just the prior week to extend it through May 3.

Although the public has a "strong interest" in combating the spread of Covid, the mask mandate "exceeded the CDC's statutory authority," and it "failed to adequately explain its decisions," US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said in her decision.

Multiple major airlines subsequently dropped mask requirements on domestic flights and some international flights, while ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as well as passenger rail Amtrak additionally, announced an end to mask mandates.

CDC recommends wearing masks

When Covid-19 first arrived in the United States in 2020, masks swiftly became one of the defining political issues of the pandemic.

The mask policy across the country has been hodgepodge, often left in the hands of local officials. But throughout the federal government has stuck to the mandate on planes, trains and buses.