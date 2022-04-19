At least six people have been killed in two blasts at a boys' school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with social media showing grisly images from the Hazara Shia neighbourhood where the incident took place.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said Tuesday's blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid school were caused by improvised explosive devices and left at least six people killed and 11 wounded.

"These are preliminary figures. We are at the site and waiting for more details," he said.

Zadran said a third blast occurred at an English language centre in the same area, but did not specify whether it was caused by an explosive.

Zadran earlier tweeted that three blasts had rocked the school, which is in an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and has been previously targeted by the Daesh terrorist group.

The blasts in Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, a witness told AFP news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

