Iran has said an agreement with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was still not in sight, blaming the United States for the delay.

"More than one issue is still pending between Iran and the United States," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"Messages (from Washington) sent through (European Union coordinator Enrique) Mora these past weeks... are far from providing solutions that could lead to an accord," he told reporters.

Khatibzadeh said US President Joe Biden’s team must do away with all elements and components of the Trump administration’s policy to reach a deal in Vienna.

Iran has been engaged in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly since April 2021.

Mora, who coordinates the indirect US-Iran talks, visited Tehran last month for talks with Iranian officials, and later went to Washington.

At the time, Mora said he hoped to close the gaps remaining in the arduous negotiations.

READ MORE:Iran accuses US of 'imposing new conditions' in nuclear deal talks