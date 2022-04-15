Sri Lanka has imposed fuel rationing in another worsening of the economic crisis that has sparked widespread demonstrations calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), which accounts for two-thirds of the retail fuel market, said on Friday it would limit the quantities drivers can buy, and banned pumping into cans altogether to prevent motorists stocking up on petrol or diesel in fear of further rationing.

The maximum for motorcycles was set at four litres of petrol, with three-wheelers allowed five litres, the CPC said. Private cars, vans and SUVs were allowed up to 19.5 litres of either petrol or diesel.

Most pumping stations were already out of petrol, while the few that remained open saw long queues. At least eight people have died while waiting in fuel lines since last month.

Energy ministry officials said they expected the country's other fuel retailer, Lanka IOC - the local unit of Indian Oil Corporation - to follow suit.

There was no immediate comment from the Lanka IOC, which accounts for the remaining one-third of the market.

READ MORE:'My eyesight is going': Sri Lanka's health care system nears collapse

Worst economic crisis