WORLD
3 MIN READ
No political deal with Sarkozy over campaign endorsement: France's Macron
French media have speculated that French President Emmanuel Macron obtained ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's endorsement after offering political influence in return.
No political deal with Sarkozy over campaign endorsement: France's Macron
Sarkozy, 67, is France's last conservative president and is still seen as an influential figure in the centre-right Les Republicains party. / AP
April 13, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied that there was any wider political agreement with former conservative president Nicolas Sarkozy over his endorsement of Macron ahead of a second round of the presidential election on April 24.

French media have speculated that Macron, who will need a new majority after legislative elections later this year following the presidential vote, obtained Sarkozy's endorsement after offering political influence in return.

"There was no agreement," Macron told France 2 television on Wednesday, a day after Sarkozy endorsed him.

Macron is facing a tight race against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Sarkozy's endorsement will help Macron attract voters who backed the conservatives' candidate Valerie Pecresse in the first round of the election, but it could also deter left-wing voters who will see it as confirmation that Macron is as right-wing as Sarkozy.

Sarkozy, 67, is France's last conservative president and is still seen as an influential figure in the centre-right Les Republicains party.

However, the very existence of Les Republicains now appears under threat after many of its voters backed Macron or Le Pen in Sunday's first round.

Recommended

READ MORE:Macron, Le Pen start French presidential runoff campaigns after first round

New political alliances 

Macron also said on Wednesday he was ready to forge new political alliances in order to continue reforming France.

"The fractures we have in the country will require me not only to obtain a majority but also to rally all those political forces behind me that don't totally share my views on all topics but would be open to work with me on some reforms," Macron said.

"I'm not talking about coalitions," he added, saying that such cross-party arrangements were not suitable for France's presidential political system.

READ MORE: Voters hope next French president will reunite country

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France