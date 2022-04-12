Cryptocurrencies reached a “tipping point,” last year, according to crypto platform Gemini’s 2022 Global State of Crypto report, “evolving from what many considered a niche investment into an established asset class.”

Crypto’s market capitalisation hit almost $3 trillion in 2021 as Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $68,000 – making crypto the best performing asset class in the last decade.

According to Gemini, 41 percent of crypto owners surveyed globally purchased crypto for the first time in 2021. One of the report’s key findings is that inflation and currency devaluation were powerful drivers of adoption, particularly in emerging markets.

Slightly more than half of respondents in Brazil, India (54 percent) and Hong Kong (51 percent) made their first purchases last year. Roughly 45 percent did in the US, Latin America and Asia Pacific, and 40 percent in Europe.

Compared to the global picture, Europe had the lowest crypto ownership rate at 17 percent.

Gemini’s study surveyed nearly 30,000 adults across 20 countries between November 2021 and February 2022, exploring the attitudes, drivers and adoption of this new asset class and how it’s being deployed across the world.

41 percent who do not currently own crypto said they are “crypto-curious” – or interested in learning more or report they are likely to acquire cryptocurrency in the following year. Ireland led all “crypto-curious” countries, with 58 percent, followed by Germany (53 percent), Colombia (50 percent) and the UAE (49 percent).

Nearly 80 percent of respondents who reported owning crypto last year said they chose to purchase digital assets for long-term investment potential, with more than half of crypto owners in Asia Pacific (56 percent), Africa (53 percent), and the Middle East (56 percent) reportedly actively trading crypto to achieve profits.

Overall, crypto ownership is highest in Brazil and Indonesia, with around 41 percent owning crypto assets in each country, followed by the UAE and Singapore with 35 percent and 30 percent respectively. That number is 20 percent in the US and 18 percent in the UK.

Among those who plan to purchase crypto for the first time in 2022, 47 percent were women, suggesting the gender gap in crypto ownership is primed to narrow. Among crypto owners, women in developing countries led the way representing at least half of Israeli (51 percent), Indonesian (51 percent) and Nigerian (50 percent) respondents.