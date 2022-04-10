Some voters in Paris have said they hoped that France's next president would reunite the country, as millions of voters cast their ballots in the first round of the presidential election.

Up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates.For one voter, the list of candidates was exhausting. "There are certainly too many candidates," said Jean-Pierre Rouchy.President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term with a strong challenge from the far-right and nationwide voter apathy.Another Paris resident Francoise Vaysse believes that if Macron is re-elected the situation will remain difficult."There are great opportunities that were missed. Covid, Ukraine and even the GIEC (French acronym for IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) had to bring about new proposals, new ideas and new lines of actions. But we are now rephrasing old statements," she said.READ MORE: Voting underway in French presidential election as Macron seeks second term

Worrying popularity of extreme movements

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among prominent contenders vying to take the presidential Elysee.

For Cecile Derville the high popularity of extreme movements is worrying, but she hopes that the new President will succeed in reuniting French citizens.