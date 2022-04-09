WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thieves steal 18-metre iron bridge in India
Scrap metal thieves have dismantled and stolen a 500-tonne iron bridge in India's eastern state of Bihar.
Thieves steal 18-metre iron bridge in India
Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident but no arrests have been made so far / AP Archive
April 9, 2022

A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves have dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police have said.

Police officer Subhash Kumar said on Saturday that the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.

The robbing of the 18-metre (60-foot) bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.

"They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle," he said.

Recommended

The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure - built over a water canal - ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.

Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.

READ MORE:India prevents former Amnesty chief from leaving the country

READ MORE:India blocks 22 YouTube news channels citing 'national security'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data