China is Russia’s biggest ally and maintains strong economic connections with Moscow, which figures heavily in its media coverage of the Ukraine crisis, framing the conflict on how NATO expansion forced Moscow’s hand to react against Kiev.

Until the 1980s, almost all Chinese media outlets had been state-run following the establishment of the communist-led Chinese government in 1949. Since the 1980s, China has allowed private media groups to operate if following strict guidelines set by authorities on sensitive political subjects, but state-run organisations are still dominant.

Many Chinese media outlets have shied away from showing widespread destruction across Ukraine, and have been absolving Russian troops of the recent civilian deaths in the city of Bucha. While the Western media calls it the “Bucha massacre,” Russia denies that it has deliberately targeted civilians.

"It is regrettable that after the exposure of the 'Bucha incident,' the US, the initiator of the Ukraine crisis, has not shown any signs of urging peace and promoting talks, but is ready to exacerbate the Russia-Ukraine tensions," said an editorial in the Global Times, China’s daily tabloid, placing blame on Washington for what happens in Ukraine.

The Global Times works under the country’s leading Communist Party's flagship newspaper, the People's Daily. Like other Chinese media outlets, the newspaper questioned the veracity of claims of civilian killings by Russia and suggested that the Bucha killings were staged after Russian forces withdrew from their positions in northern Ukraine towards Belarus.

"The relevant circumstances and specific causes of the incident should be verified and established. Any accusations should be based on facts," said Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador to the UN, whose General Secretary Antonio Guterres recently called for a war crimes investigation into what happened in Bucha.

Recently, the German intelligence services, BND, claimed to have intercepted the Russian military’s radio communications relating to civilian deaths in Bucha, showing Moscow’s connections to the killings.

Is the Chinese media neutral?

When it comes to international affairs, China likes to refer to itself as a neutral country. As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, it chooses to abstain from many crucial decisions, not revealing a clear stance. For a long time, the country has avoided armed conflict, using soft power instruments based on its economic strength to exert influence.

"No matter how the 'Bucha incident' took place, no one can deny at least one thing: War itself is the main culprit of the humanitarian disaster," said the editorial of the country’s state-funded Global Times.

The Chinese media describes Moscow’s onslaught on Ukraine as “special military operations” following Russia’s official line, which continues to define its offensive in that manner. Russian and Chinese media groups have a long history of cooperation, which also affects the Asian state's positive media coverage of Moscow.