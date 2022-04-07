WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deaths as floods hit mining camp in Colombia
At least 10 people were killed with several reported missing after flooding at the El Porvenir gold mine in Antioquia Department destroyed one level of the mining camp.
Deaths as floods hit mining camp in Colombia
A regional rescue service reported that the casualty numbers may rise. / AFP
April 7, 2022

Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with several reported missing and more damage expected.

The flooding at Abriaqui in the Antioquia department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, mayor Hector Orrego told local television on Thursday.

"The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived" at the El Porvenir gold mine, he said.

It destroyed one level of the mining camp as well as part of a plant, the Antioquia government said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said the preliminary toll was 10 dead, seven missing and 10 injured.

Jaime Gomez of the DAGRAN regional rescue service said the casualty numbers may rise.

Deadly rainy season

Mayor Orrego said 20 families were evacuated from a nearby town due to the risk of further flooding, with various rivers around Abriaqui threatening to burst their banks.

Recommended

Several rural roads were made impassable by landslides.

"A team of professionals are heading to the area to support response efforts," said the DAGRAN.

President Ivan Duque expressed "solidarity with the families of the victims" on Twitter.

"Relief agencies are working... in search operations for the disappeared," the president said. 

So far this rainy season, 17 people have died in floods in Antioquia, according to local authorities.

Hours before the Abriaqui flood, a woman was killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the neighbouring town of Barbosa.

In February, at least 14 people died and 34 were injured in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in the central-west Risaralda province.

READ MORE: Heavy rains kill dozens in Ecuador, leave many desperate

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France