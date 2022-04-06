Mali has said that military investigators have opened an investigation into events in the village of Moura, the site of an alleged massacre by local forces and foreign fighters.

"Following the allegations of alleged abuses committed against civilians... investigations have been opened by the national gendarmes on the instructions of the Defence Ministry and veterans to carry out thorough investigations to shed light on these allegations," the military prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mali's army announced on April 1 that it had killed 203 militants in Moura, in the centre of the Sahel nation, during an operation in late March.

However, that announcement followed widely shared social media reports of a civilian massacre in the area.

Human Rights Watch also said this week that Malian forces and foreign fighters killed 300 civilians in Moura in late March, in what it called "the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's decade-long armed conflict".

Malian forces were operating in tandem with white foreign soldiers, according to HRW, who are believed to be Russian because witness accounts refer to them as non-French-speaking.

Russia has supplied what are officially described as military instructors to Mali.

However, the United States, France, and others, say the instructors are operatives from the Russian private-security firm Wagner.

'Systemic cleansing'

A United Nations human rights expert on Wednesday called for an independent investigation into a recent alleged massacre in conflict-torn central Mali.

In a statement, Alioune Tine called on the Malian authorities to allow the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as Minusma, to perform the investigation.