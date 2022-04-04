Three children have been killed in an attack by the Bashar al Assad regime and Iran-affiliated terror groups.

Regime forces and allied Iranian militias shelled the village of Maarat Naasan in northwestern Idlib province on Monday, civil defence forces said.

Three children were killed in the attack, they added.

The attack was in violation of a truce in Syria’s northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone.

Monday’s attack coincided with four air strikes by Russian warplanes in southern Idlib, according to local sources.

