Armed troops in Sri Lanka have blocked an opposition protest march staged in defiance of an emergency curfew to protest the island nation's worsening economic crisis.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka's main opposition alliance, denounced a social media blockade imposed on Sunday to quell intensifying public demonstrations, and said it was time for the government to tender its resignation.

There was a heavy presence of troops in the capital as the curfew was strictly enforced.

Overnight, however, hundreds defied the curfew and staged small demonstrations in various Colombo neighbourhoods and dispersed peacefully, police and residents said.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp were among the platforms shut down Sunday on the orders of defence authorities, internet service providers told their subscribers.