The Pentagon has announced it has repatriated an Algerian man detained for nearly 20 years at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, more than five years after his release was first arranged.

Sufiyan Barhoumi had initially been suspected of having been an instructor at an Al Qaeda camp and training Saudi militants in making remotely detonated explosive devices.

But in 2008, the Pentagon dropped all charges.

In 2016, a review board determined that the "law of war detention of Mr. Barhoumi was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States," the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

A Trump administration policy, however, had effectively halted most such transfers.

Guantanamo prison