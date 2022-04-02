The French charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) has announced that it is temporarily suspending operations in an impoverished suburb of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, due to rising gang violence.

Thierry Goffeau, MSF's director for Haiti announced the temporary closure of a hospital in the Cite-Soleil neighbourhood in a statement on Friday.

"We condemn all forms of obstruction and violence against medical services, our patients and staff members," the statement said.

The hospital will remain closed "as long as security conditions are not guaranteed", it added.

The security situation in Haiti has been deteriorating for months, with gangs exerting influence far beyond the poor neighbourhoods of Port-au-Prince.

