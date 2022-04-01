Georgia has said that plans by the Russian-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia to hold a referendum on joining Russia are "unacceptable," while the Kremlin stressed no action had been taken to make that happen.

"Of course talk of holding any kind of referendum (in South Ossetia) is unacceptable... when this territory in Georgia is occupied," Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday.

A lawmaker from the Georgian Dream ruling party, Beka Davituliani, said South Ossetia's plans amounted to a provocation, the Interfax news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he could not voice an opinion on South Ossetia's plans.

"No legal or any other action has been taken in this respect," he said.

"But at the same time, we treat the expression of the opinion of the people of South Ossetia with respect."