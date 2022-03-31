Countries worldwide have been battling a spike in violence from global gangs who run rampant criminal syndicates involving drug trafficking, extortions and homicides.

El Salvador declared a state of emergency last week after 89 people were killed in a four-day span due to gang violence, compared to 79 people in February.

Since then, the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, has been facing backlash over his administration’s actions to fight organised crime groups, as citizens claim security officials are encircling neighbourhoods and restricting mobility.

Human Rights Watch called the state of emergency “a recipe for disaster” that “suspends a range of basic rights, opening the door to abuse” in a statement on Tuesday.

Among other things, the state of emergency law suspends the rights to freedom of association and assembly, and privacy in communications for 30 days, the HRW notes.

The HRW also criticised the country's National Civil Police for posting photos of dozens of detained people they claim are gang members on Twitter “even before many of them have been taken before a court.”

But President Bukele defended the country’s actions, adding people "must let the agents and soldiers do their job and must defend them from the accusations of those who protect the gang members."

In contrast to these concerns of authorisation policies in El Salvador, thousands of people have been demonstrating against the lack of action taken by Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s government against gangs in Haiti.

Haitian protesters in capital Port-au-Prince chanted against a rise in gang-related kidnappings for more than three hours on Tuesday. A separate protest turned violent in the southern city of Les Cayes.

However, global organisations such as Cure Violence Global (CURE) believe the issue is less about whether governments are doing enough and more about if "what they are doing is working."

Charlie Ransford, Senior Director of Science and Policy at CURE, told TRT World that he believes "governments need to do much more before the violence happens."

"Right now, we know so much about where violence happens, who is likely to be involved, and even when events might happen," said Ransford.

"The problem is that no one is being given the role to step in and stop the violence. Threats of punishment from police do not work as well as support and care from people you trust."

CURE is a guiding and training organisation that works with local communities around the world to "implement evidence-based approach to violence prevention," explains Ransford.

"This approach includes interruption of ongoing conflicts, changing behaviour of highest risk, changing norms," he said.

Widespread displacement

While several gangs operate in El Salvador, the most notable are the two rivals Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and 18th Street (Barrio 18).

Both international gangs originated as street gangs in the Los Angeles city but spread throughout Central America after many members were deported out of the US.

They are currently active in many parts of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America, notably in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Barrio 18 is also allied with the Mexican Mafia.

"These two gangs have turned the Central American northern triangle into the area with the highest homicide rate in the world," said a United States Department of Justice report regarding the rival gangs.

MS-13 and Barrio 18 “are present in almost every [US] state and continue to grow their memberships, now targeting younger recruits more than ever before,” said the FBI.

The FBI’s Transnational Anti-Gang (TAG) Task Forces is currently located in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The violence has in turn created widespread displacement in the regions, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

UNHCR said the number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the North of Central America has soared in the last five years.

“Worsening crime and violence fuelled by drug cartels and gangs accounts for much of the increase, along with fragile institutions, and increasing inequalities,” the UNHCR said.