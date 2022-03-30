Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country and Uzbekistan are targeting a $10-billion trade volume.

“Our trade volume last year increased by nearly 72 percent to surpass $3.6 billion,” Erdogan said at a news conference alongside Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday.

“I believe that we will obtain our $5 billion target in the shortest span of time — in a year as per our goal...we will further raise the bar to the level of $10 billion with the joint steps we will take subsequently,” he added.

Erdogan, on a visit to Uzbekistan, also said Türkiye was the first country to recognise Uzbekistan’s independence and open an embassy in Tashkent.

He also drew attention to the strong ties of common history, culture, language and faith between the two nations.

“We have promoted the relations between our countries to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level as a result of our talks,” he said.

