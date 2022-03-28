Russia’s alleged use of its new hypersonic missile, the Kinzhal, or “Dagger,” a modified Iskander or “Alexander” ballistic missile, in Ukraine has caused an outpouring of attention from media, policy analysts, and even US President Joe Biden. It is a weapon that can travel fast, manoeuvre mid-flight, evade radar, and which no country has any defences against.

Moscow’s apparent use of hypersonic missiles in the Ukraine conflict serves to rally the nation as a distraction from its military setbacks and failure to take Kiev. As the incursion into Ukraine passes the one month mark, the conflict risks becoming a live-action Russian arms expo, similar to Moscow’s use of Syria for similar purposes during its civil war.

The purpose of this arms expo is to sell weapons, as the arms industry of Russia—the second-largest arms exporter in the world—is a significant source of revenue after oil and gas exports.

Yet while the media turns its attention to the use of new military weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved his objective of shaping the narrative around the conflict. Russia’s cheaper, unguided weapons—“dumb bombs” dropped from the air, mines along the civilian corridors and artillery hitting the cities from Kiev to Mariupol—actually cause more damage to Ukraine. But Russia’s missiles, while still inflicting physical violence, also serve as a means of weaponised communication and intimidation.

The missile is the message

A previous article in this publication highlighted media theorist Marshall McLuhan’s most remembered phrase, “the medium is the message.” The conflict in Ukraine vividly demonstrates his assertion that irrespective of the messages sent by various forms of media, newspapers, radio, or TV, the medium, in and of itself, has a message embedded in it.

Visual media is especially powerful in its ability to instil great horror, fear and sadness into the viewer through images of fleeing women, the cries of children, screeching explosions, and destroyed cityscapes. The message of the audio-visual news is the actual graphic horrors and intensity of war, available to mass audiences on-demand, 24 hours a day.

The Russian hypersonic missile not only carries a physical payload, such as a warhead but also carries a political message intended to intimidate adversaries. This tactic actually began during the Syrian war.

The Syrian testing ground

Syria had become a testing ground for Russian missiles as early as 2015 when it first intervened on behalf of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. From fall 2015 to the summer of 2016, Russia tested out long-range Kalibr cruise missiles over Syria, ostensibly against Daesh (ISIS) targets.

There were Russian planes stationed in Syria whose deployment would have been more accurate and effective in targeting Daesh, not to mention cheaper than using costly cruise missiles. However, an air raid would not have delivered the same political message for Putin.

The range of the cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea demonstrated to the US and NATO the advances in Russian military technology, more related to Moscow’s tensions with the West over Ukraine.