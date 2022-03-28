Germany is looking at buying an Israeli anti-missile shield system that could also offer protective cover for neighbouring EU states, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"I can reveal to you that that is certainly among the things that we are discussing, and for good reasons," Scholz told state television channel ARD on Sunday when asked whether Germany might buy a defence system such as Israel's Iron Dome.

When asked whether Germany aimed to procure a missile defence system with a longer range than its existing Patriot batteries, Scholz said: "We need to be aware that we have a neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests."

"We must better protect ourselves against the Russian threat," Andreas Schwarz of the SPD, who sits on the parliamentary budget committee, told Bild daily.

"To do that, we need quickly an anti-missile shield for Germany.

"The Israeli Arrow 3 system is a good solution," he added, referring to the long-range missile deterrence weapon.

According to Bild, the system, which costs two billion euros could be operational from 2025.

The corresponding radar system would be installed in three sites in Germany, and their monitoring data then transmitted to a central site where soldiers would be watching for threats 24/7.

If a rocket attack is uncovered, an Arrow 3 would be sent up to intercept the missile in space, destroying it there.

The radar system is so powerful it can provide cover for Poland, Romania and the Baltic nations, said Bild.