Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas has criticised the West's "double standards" that he said penalised Russia over its assault on Ukraine while ignoring Israel's "crimes" against the Palestinians.

Abbas voiced his frustration on Sunday to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press briefing with reporters at the Palestinian presidential residence in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

"The current events in Europe have shown blatant double standards," he told Blinken.

"Despite the crimes of the Israeli occupation that amounted to ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination... we find no one who is holding Israel responsible for behaving as a state above the law," he said.

Blinken held talks with Abbas on the first full day of a trip that includes a meeting with the foreign ministers of Israel and four Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel.

Blinken told Abbas he wanted to revitalise US relations with Palestine after they collapsed under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

But with its focus on the challenge from China and now Russia's attack on Ukraine, Washington has spent less time overall on Middle East issues.

