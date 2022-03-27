Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's assaulting troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

Speaking after US President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power — words he and the White House sought to downplay — Zelenskyy lashed out at the West's "ping-pong about who and how should" the jets be handed and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

In his pointed remarks, Zelenskyy accused Western governments of being "afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision."

"So, who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, thanks to its scare tactics?" he asked. "Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine."

"I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I'm in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing," Zelenskyy said in a video address, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the assault's greatest deprivations and horrors.

"If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1 percent of their courage."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy signed a law on Sunday that bans reporting on troop and equipment movements that haven't been announced or approved by the military.

Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

