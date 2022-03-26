Iraqi lawmakers are scheduled once again to elect the country's president and try to overcome months of political paralysis, even as renewed boycott calls risk scuttling a vote.

The contest on Saturday pits Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, against Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the PUK's rival.

Parliament earlier issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds.

Lack of a quorum – two-thirds of the house's 329 members — and legal issues have held up the vote, deepening war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty.

The president has to then name a prime minister, who must be backed by the largest bloc in parliament.

Even if the election goes ahead as scheduled from 11:00 am (0800 GMT), "it will not be decided from the first round", in which the winner needs a two-thirds majority, according to political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari.

The candidate with most votes would run uncontested in a second-round ballot but would again need to secure a two-thirds majority.

Turmoil after general elections

On February 13, Iraq's supreme court ruled out a presidential bid by KDP-backed veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari, after a complaint filed against him over years-old, untried corruption charges.

Iraqi politics were thrown into turmoil following last October's general elections, which were marred by record-low turnout, post-vote threats and violence, and a delay of several months until the final results were confirmed.