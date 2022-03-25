Seventh round of talks for a solution to the war in Syria ended in Geneva, with none of the parties offering signs of whether they would proceed to another level of negotiations.

The regime side made no comments while leaving the talks on Friday, which involved efforts to draft a new constitution for the country after over a decade of war, with opposition sources indicating to Anadolu Agency that "no agreements were reached" on the draft revision of constitutional articles.

UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen cancelled a scheduled press conference, issuing only a written statement.

"Before the Committee began its work this week, I appealed to the members to work with the sense of seriousness and compromise that the situation demands," said Pedersen.

"Two-and-a-half years after the launching of the Constitutional Committee -- an event that took nearly two years to bring about -- there is a clear need for this commitment to be embodied in the Committee's work."

'Commitment needed'

The UN envoy said commitment was needed to make progress in bridging substantive issues and drafting a constitutional reform that would be submitted to popular approval.

"On the fifth day (Friday), in line with the agreement, the delegations were expected to submit revisions to reflect the content of the discussions during the previous four days," said Pedersen.

Though all delegations offered "at least some revisions" to the texts to help compromise efforts, others "contained no changes," said the UN official.

The five days of talks involved both the regime and the opposition and took place at Geneva's Intercontinental Hotel, instead of at the Palais des Nations, the European headquarters of the UN.