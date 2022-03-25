As the Russian attacks on Ukraine enter the second month, the eastern port city of Mariupol has emerged as the centrepiece in this theatre of heavy clashes—a besieged landscape reduced to rubble by continuous airstrikes over the past few weeks.

Street fighting continues between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces and volunteers in Mariupol where thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped inside bombed buildings.

"There is nothing left there," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Italy's parliament about Mariupol in a video address.

Almost 80 percent of the city’s infrastructure has been reportedly destroyed and some of the damages are beyond repair.

Russian blockade and heavy bombardments have led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the city as people suffer from a lack of water, food, power and heat.

"The city is under continuous bombing, from 50 bombs to 100 bombs Russian aircraft drops each day... A lot of death, a lot of crying, a lot of awful war crimes," Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN.

The number of deaths remains unaccounted.

But why is Mariupol the main target of Russia?

Geostrategic importance

Despite being a tiny area on the map, Mariupol is located between the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the Donbass region where Russian-backed separatists’ self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics lie in southeastern Ukraine.

"Taking control of the highway from Crimea to Mariupol... will reliably connect the peninsula with Donbas by a transport corridor," said Kirill Stepanov, a government adviser for Russia's Southern Federal District.

Turkish security expert Abdullah Agar told TRT World that Mariupol is vital for Russia during this time and for the future.

Agar said Crimea would be connected to Russia by a land route if Mariupol falls.

Being a coastal city on the Sea of Azov, “it is very important for Russia in terms of supply and logistic advantages feeding its army,” Agar said.

In 2014, Russian-backed separatists entered Mariupol but they were pushed back by Ukrainian troops after heavy fighting.

Then President Petro Poroshenko declared the port city as the temporary capital of Donbass, replacing Donetsk city where rebels are largely in control.

Agar said that Ukrainians are now engaged in a very effective urban warfare and the city has become the symbol of resistance against Russians.

Economy and maritime

Mariupol is home to one of the largest ports of Ukraine and a metallurgical centre for iron and steelworks. Heavy machinery manufacturing and ship repairs are carried out in this industrial zone.