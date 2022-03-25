The United States has imposed new sanctions on entities and people in Russia and North Korea after Pyongyang's latest ICBM missile test.

The targeted persons and organisations are accused of "transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile programme," according to a State Department statement on Friday.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK's ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," the statement said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

The new sanctions were quickly derided by Moscow's ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, who said: "serial sanctions will not achieve their goals."

Thursday's launch was the first time Pyongyang had fired the country's most powerful missile at full range since 2017, and it appears to have travelled higher and further than any previous intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the nuclear-armed nation.

'New type' of ICBM