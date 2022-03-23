Morocco's industry minister and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding in Rabat on aerospace cooperation, another sign of growing collaboration between the two countries.

The agreement is "an additional step in creating a new partnership between IAI and the aviation and space industries in Morocco", Amir Peretz, the Moroccan-born IAI board chairman and former Israeli defence minister, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Boaz Levy, the IAI president and CEO, said it would "help promote joint and commercial projects in the aviation industry".

The "strategic partnership" will also involve the establishment of a research and engineering centre, according to the statement, and follows a joint declaration signed in December 2020 on expanding cooperation in investment and technology.

Moroccan Industry and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour, in the statement, said the agreement "responds to national priorities to promote advanced training, employment, local manufacturing, as well as R&D and innovation".

'Kamikaze drones'