A onetime top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand for the first time against the former Israeli prime minister engulfed in corruption charges over a scheme to generate positive news coverage.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Shlomo Filber, the director of the Communications Ministry under Netanyahu and one of two former aides to testify for the prosecution, said Netanyahu wanted him to “mitigate” competition for Israel's Bezeq telecom company, a move worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In return, Bezeq’s popular news site, Walla, allegedly provided favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his family.

Netanyahu, now opposition leader in Israel's parliament, denies any wrongdoing and says the charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery amount to a witch hunt.

Like the previous aide-turned-state's witness, Nir Hefetz, Filber described the former Israeli premier as being image-obsessed.

“Netanyahu is hands-off, lets you do your work, he doesn’t get involved in the micro. Except when it has to do with things that really matter to him - like media," Filber testified, with Netanyahu and members of his family a few feet away in the small courtroom.

