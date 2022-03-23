Wednesday, March 23, 2022

NATO: Some 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine fighting

NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the alliance's estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

Russia's Ukraine aid fails to pass UNSC

Russia-backed Ukraine aid resolution has failed at UN Security Council with 13 abstentions and two "yes" votes.

The only country that supported Russia's humanitarian draft resolution was China.

Russia should have won at least nine "yes" votes to make the draft resolution be valid.

Blinken: US assesses Russian forces committed war crimes

The Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement, adding that a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources has been done.

“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities,” Blinken said.

Russian journalist killed in Kiev shelling

A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighbourhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet has said.

Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kiev" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.

Russia restricts access to Google News

Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies have reported.

The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement by the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.

The online news service "provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

Russia expels US diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia has said it is expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move earlier this month to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives to the UN based in the US.

"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia pursuing 'strategy of attrition' in Ukraine: UK official

A senior UK defence official has said Russia is now using a strategy of "attrition" in Ukraine, after numerous setbacks meant Moscow had "failed to achieve its original objectives".

Chief of Defence Intelligence Jim Hockenhull said Moscow had been surprised by both the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance, while Russian forces had been "bedevilled with problems of its own making".

"Russian operations have changed," Hockenhull told reporters at a briefing, adding the Kremlin was "now pursuing a strategy of attrition". This will involve the reckless use of firepower and result in increased civilian casualties and humanitarian crisis, he warned.

US to announce more Russia-related sanctions

The United States will announce a package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday while US President Joe Biden meets with NATO leaders on Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters as Biden headed to Brussels for the NATO summit, said G-7 leaders will also agree on Thursday to coordinate on sanctions enforcement and plan to issue a statement.

Ukraine's humanitarian crisis 'tip of the iceberg': WHO

The humanitarian crisis unleashed so far by Russia's month-long assault in Ukraine is just the tip of the iceberg, the World Health Organisation has warned.

The UN health agency also called for a stop to attacks on health care facilities, saying it has verified at least 64 such strikes.

"The problems we face so far... are really the tip of an iceberg of need," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.

Kiev says using AI, social media to identify slain Russians

Ukraine has said it is using artificial intelligence and social media to identify killed Russian troops in an effort to disprove Moscow's claim of a limited military operation.

"Today, we are using artificial intelligence to search social networks for profiles of Russian soldiers based on images of their bodies to report their deaths to friends and relatives," Deputy Ukraine Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Facebook.

He also said the initiative aimed to "dispel the myth of a 'special military operation' in which 'no conscripts take part' and 'nobody dies'."

EU offers farmers aid, more land to grow

The European Union will distribute 500 million euros ($550 million) to help farmers and allow them to grow crops on fallow land to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Published on Wednesday, the proposals by the EU's executive European Commission also include assistance to Ukraine to help its farmers sow corn and sunflower seeds and tend to wheat.

The EU executive stressed on Wednesday that there was no immediate threat to food security in the 27-nation bloc given it is a net exporter of cereals.

White House: US, Europe to address energy issues

The United States and Europe will on Friday address energy issues amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan, speaking as US President Joe Biden travelled to Europe for a NATO summit, said Washington will look for ways to increase liquified natural gas supplies to Europe, adding that reducing European dependence on Russian gas has been the subject of intense discussion.

He did not give further details but said the United States would have more to say on the subject along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

US sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States.

The US is looking out for companies that are "attempting to backfill in response to the export controls that we have imposed," Sullivan said. Backfilling refers to the process of supplying a good to Russia that's impacted by export controls.

If Chinese companies or others "choose to backfill" the US has tools to ensure that can’t happen, he added.

Germany to send 2,000 more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Germany will send 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, a parliamentary source has told AFP.

Ukraine has already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers from the Bundeswehr, the German army. Germany has also provided around 500 Strela surface-to-air missiles.

The parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed German media reports that the 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine.

UN: At least 977 civilians killed in Ukraine

At least 977 civilians have been killed and 1,594 injured in Ukraine since Russia began its attacks on its neighbour last month, according to UN estimates.

More than 3.62 million people have fled to neighbouring countries, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

More than 2.14 million have gone to Poland, 555,021 to Romania and 371,104 to Moldova, said the UNHCR. An additional 113,000 moved to Russia from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 21 and February 23, it added.

Kiev mayor says one killed, two wounded in carpark shelling

The mayor of Kiev says one person has been killed and two seriously wounded after shells hit a shopping centre's parking lot in a northern district of the Ukrainian capital.

"The enemy continues to fire at the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with 5,000 more anti-tank weapons

Sweden will provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 anti-tank weapons, TT news agency has quoted the Swedish Defence Minister saying.

Sweden has already sent 5,000 anti-tank weapons, along with other military materiel to Ukraine.

Germany slams Russia's roubles demand

Russia's demand for payments in roubles for gas deliveries to Europe constitutes a breach of contract, Germany has warned.

"The announcement of paying in roubles is...a breach of the contract and we will now discuss with our European partners how we would react to that," said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose country imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia before Moscow attacked Ukraine.

Russians, Belarusians banned from world swimming event

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) says it has reversed a decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals at the World Championships in June in Budapest.

FINA said in a statement that, following "an independent risk assessment" its board had "confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the World Championships".

The 2022 championships take place in Budapest from June 18-July 3.

EU needs 'fair burden sharing' to host Ukraine refugees

European Union countries will start discussing "fair burden sharing" in hosting millions of refugees from Ukraine, the bloc's top migration official has said.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the issue would be addressed by the bloc's 27 national migration ministers at emergency talks on Monday. "It needs to be developed," she told a news conference.

Russian minister urges public not to stockpile medicines

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has urged people not to buy extra supplies of medicines even as many fear shortages and price hikes due to Western sanctions.

"I want to tell the public: you don't need to stock up," Murashko said during a televised cabinet meeting with President Vladimir Putin. "The suppliers say that deliveries are continuing as planned," he stressed.

Murashko said monitoring of pharmacies had found that "there were shortages of a number of drugs", which he linked to panic buying.

Russia to bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 despite ban

Russia will launch a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032, a board member from the country's football federation (RFU) has said, even though the nation is banned from international competitions following its attacks on Ukraine.

Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams, pending the outcome of an appeal by the RFU to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

Kremlin: Putin discusses Ukraine with Israel's Bennett

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Bennett "shared his assessment of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and expressed several ideas in relation to the ongoing negotiations," the statement said.

France seizes two yachts owned by Russian oligarch

French authorities have confiscated two luxury yachts belonging to one of Russia's most influential businessmen, the latest move by Western governments to seize the assets of associates of President Vladimir Putin.

The "Little Bear", a 17-metre vessel worth 20 million euros ($22 million) belonging to Alexey Kuzmichev, a main shareholder of the Alfa conglomerate, was seized in the Mediterranean resort of Cannes on March 16, a government source told AFP on Wednesday.

His "Big Bear," a 26-metre boat that was being serviced in nearby Antibes, reportedly worth 70 million euros, was seized on Monday.

Mayor: Ukrainians push back Russian forces around Kiev

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops in several areas around Kiev, the city's mayor has said, vowing to defend every building rather than surrender the capital.

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said there are battles raging on the northern and eastern outskirts of the city, and that "the small city of Makariv and almost all of Irpin is already under the control of Ukrainian soldiers".

The "target of aggressors is the capital of Ukraine...because the city is the heart of the country," former boxing champion Klitschko told a news conference. He urged the Russians to go home and said Ukrainians are ready to defend every building.

NATO set to give more support to Ukraine

NATO leaders are set to agree new troop deployments for eastern allies as well as extra support for Ukraine to deal with chemical and nuclear threats as it battles Russia's forces.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expected "leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air and at sea".

"...I expect allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats," Stoltenberg said ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.

NATO accuses China of backing Russia with 'blatant lies'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has accused China of giving political backing to Russia as it attacks Ukraine, and warned Beijing against providing material support to Moscow's aggression.

"China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation, and allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion," Stoltenberg said ahead of an urgent NATO summit on Thursday.

"I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia's war effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war."

Ukraine president says received assurances from Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who assured his support for Ukraine ahead of NATO, G7 and EU summits.

"Received assurances of his (Johnson's) support on the eve of tomorrow's important meetings. Discussed the course of hostilities and defence assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels is expected to unlock additional aid for Kiev including equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay roubles for gas

President Vladimir Putin has announced Russia will demand that “unfriendly'' countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in roubles from now on.

Putin told a meeting with government officials that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies”.

“It makes no sense whatsoever," Putin added, "to supply our goods to the European Union, the United States and receive payment in dollars, euros and a number of other currencies".

More than 3.6M people flee Ukraine: UN

More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine, the UN said on Wednesday, warning that millions more would have their lives upended if the nearly month-long conflict continues.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,626,546 Ukrainians had fled the country — an increase of 69,301 from the previous day's figure. The refugee crisis is Europe's worst since World War II, according to UNHCR.

In total, more than 10 million people — over a quarter of the population in regions under government control before the attacks — are now thought to have fled their homes, including an estimated 6.48 million who are internally displaced.

Zelenskyy calls on French companies to quit Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on French companies — including carmaker Renault, supermarket group Auchan and DIY retailer Leroy Merlin — to leave Russia, during an address to the French parliament.

"French companies must quit the Russian market," Zelenskyy said during a 15-minute video address in his trademark green T-shirt. "Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine."

French lawmakers gave Ukraine and its ambassador to France three standing ovations before the address by Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy to address Swedish, Danish parliaments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Swedish and Danish parliaments in the coming days, the two assemblies have said.

His speech to Sweden's Riksdag is scheduled for Thursday at 10:55 am local time (0955 GMT), parliament said. He will address the Folketing in Denmark on March 29.

Zelenskyy spoke to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 1. Since then, he has addressed the US Congress, as well as British, Canadian and German lawmakers among others.

Belarus expels majority of Ukrainian diplomats

Russia ally Belarus has said it will expel most Ukrainian diplomats working in the country, accusing Kiev of "interference" in its domestic affairs.

"This measure is aimed at stopping the non-diplomatic activities of several staff members of Ukraine's diplomatic institutions," Belarusian foreign ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said.

Only Ukraine's ambassador and four other diplomats will continue working in Minsk, compared to over 20 people currently staffing the embassy. Belarus said it will also close the Ukrainian consulate in the western city of Brest "due to the effective absence of staff".

EU wants gas storage topped up to curb reliance on Russia

The European Union's executive arm has proposed that all natural gas storage facilities in the 27-nation bloc are topped up to at least 80 percent capacity for next winter as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the future.

On the eve of a two-day summit of EU leaders, the European Commission said the bloc must quickly revamp its energy policy before next winter and another price crisis leaves millions of EU citizens with bills they cannot pay.

However, energy experts say filling reserves when the natural gas market is tight will mean higher prices for consumers.

Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps

Russia's foreign ministry has said two prisoner exchanges have taken place since its military action in Ukraine began last month.

"Russia's defence ministry organises daily humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from residential areas," the foreign ministry said on its website.

"In addition, two prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine have taken place," it added without providing details on the dates or number of prisoners exchanged.

Russia holds funeral for senior naval officer

Mourners in Russia-annexed Crimea have paid last respects to a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet who was killed in combat near Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

Several hundred people attended as Andrei Paly's casket was displayed outside a military building in the port city of Sevastopol and soldiers formed a guard of honour, state news agency TASS reported.