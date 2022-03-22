A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny guilty on embezzlement charges that could see his prison sentence significantly extended.

The trial on Tuesday concerned additional embezzlement and contempt of court charges and Navalny had been tried at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

"Navalny committed fraud - the theft of property by an organised group," judge Margarita Kotova said.

Navalny appeared in the makeshift court wearing his black prison uniform, with journalists watching via a video link.

He listened closely as judge Kotova read out the verdict, sometimes smiling.

Investigators accused Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars' worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

In the latest criminal case against him, which he has also dismissed as politically-motivated, he could have up to 13 years added to that sentence.