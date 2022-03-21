The European Union's migration commissioner has warned that Ukrainian children were in danger of being trafficked as they flee their country from the conflict in Ukraine.

Ylva Johansson told a news conference in Estonia that about half of 3.3 million Ukrainians who had fled to EU countries since the start of the war were children, and "many more millions" were expected to come.

Ukraine has a high number of orphans and children born through surrogate mothers who had not been picked up by their parents. That increased the risk that they could be abducted or become victims of forced adoptions, she said.

"There is a huge risk of vulnerable children being trafficked," she said.

She noted that so far there had been very few unaccompanied children reported at EU borders, and only few reports of trafficking.

